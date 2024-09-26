Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Kellanova worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,085 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kellanova by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $9,244,556.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,467,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,467,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,949 shares of company stock valued at $74,350,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

K stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Get Our Latest Report on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.