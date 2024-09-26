DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $328.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

