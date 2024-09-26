Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Intel by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 570,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

