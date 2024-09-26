Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 232.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,147,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.35.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

