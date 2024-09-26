Decade Renewable Partners LP Invests $3.08 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 214,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.19 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

