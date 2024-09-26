Decade Renewable Partners LP Acquires 277,500 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Decade Renewable Partners LP increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas (Argentina) accounts for 0.9% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.34% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

NYSE LAAC opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

