ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML opened at $818.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $860.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $936.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

