Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 9,905 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 0.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $167.08 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average is $220.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,562 shares of company stock worth $20,920,899. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

