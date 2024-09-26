Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 162,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.