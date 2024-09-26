Decade Renewable Partners LP Invests $1.40 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $23,186,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sunrun by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

