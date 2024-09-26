Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.52.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

