Decade Renewable Partners LP Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $179.60 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.