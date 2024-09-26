Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,402 shares of company stock worth $123,604,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.69. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.