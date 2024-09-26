PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Decade Renewable Partners LP

Decade Renewable Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,084 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 2.6% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

