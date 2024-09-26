The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

