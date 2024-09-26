Xponance Inc. Sells 2,405 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $85,436,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 667,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after acquiring an additional 433,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

