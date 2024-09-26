Xponance Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $275.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.