The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $82,123,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hershey by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.61.

Hershey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

