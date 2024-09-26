Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 0.8%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.76. 767,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,155,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enbridge by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enbridge by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,932,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enbridge by 11.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,664,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,123 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

