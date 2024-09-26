Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.58. Approximately 94,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 615,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Ambarella Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,788. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

