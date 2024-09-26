Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.46 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $77.46 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,172.09 or 0.99819999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008176 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07869681 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,849,482.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

