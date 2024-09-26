Balancer Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $127.30 million and $5.69 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,138,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,880,734 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

