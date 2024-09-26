Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $420.32 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $420.32 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00044557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.