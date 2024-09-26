Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Hits $31.30 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $31.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00044557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258,391,046 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

