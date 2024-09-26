ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $23.43 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03551179 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,054,710.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

