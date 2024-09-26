iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.