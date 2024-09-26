Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Update

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 306.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Inno Stock Performance

Inno stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Inno has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Inno alerts:

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.