Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.95. 878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

