Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Clicks Group Stock Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.20. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $47.20.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clicks Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.