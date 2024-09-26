Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.20. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.