Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HTIA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 13,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

