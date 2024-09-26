Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 374.0% in September

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 374.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 3.1 %
Desert Mountain Energy stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.28. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,216. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.16 and a one year high of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.22.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.