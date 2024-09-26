Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 374.0% in September

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 374.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Desert Mountain Energy stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.28. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,216. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.16 and a one year high of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.22.

Get Desert Mountain Energy alerts:

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.