Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Increases By 400.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $115.85.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

