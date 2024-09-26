Short Interest in Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Rises By 411.1%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 411.1% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

Emergent Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 506,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,668. Emergent Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Emergent Metals alerts:

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.