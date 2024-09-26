Short Interest in Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Rises By 411.1%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 411.1% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
Emergent Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 506,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,668. Emergent Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
