Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Increases By 400.0%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CKHGY traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

