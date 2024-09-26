Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Increases By 400.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CKHGY traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.