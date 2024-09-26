Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Increases By 400.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Capitec Bank Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CKHGY traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
