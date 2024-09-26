Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Short Interest Up 459.7% in September

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 459.7% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,422. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

