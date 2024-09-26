Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Rises By 426.6%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a growth of 426.6% from the August 31st total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Price Performance

Cool stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Cool has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.01.

Cool Announces Dividend

Cool Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. Cool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.