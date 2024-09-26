Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 449.4% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 11.3 %

OTCMKTS:HUMRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.18.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

