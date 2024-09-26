Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 449.4% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 11.3 %
OTCMKTS:HUMRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.18.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.