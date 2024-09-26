Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.10 and last traded at $99.23. 2,796,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,511,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

