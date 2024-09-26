Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 113,539 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SPX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC opened at $159.87 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.77.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

