Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 861,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,920 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,477,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 763.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,075 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,370,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,655,000.

STVN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.25 ($32.50).

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €20.34 ($22.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.20 and a 200 day moving average of €22.53. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a 12-month high of €35.56 ($39.51).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €254.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

