Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,146 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $2,013,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,804,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xometry by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $78,018. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

