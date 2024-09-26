Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.57 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $217.66.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,987,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,987,419.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $103,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,751,505.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,713 shares of company stock worth $5,239,232 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

