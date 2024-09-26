Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.