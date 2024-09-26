Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ANET opened at $388.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,361 shares of company stock valued at $29,349,123. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.