Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 337,372 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 2,297,209 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 716,890 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,329,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

REET opened at $26.70 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.