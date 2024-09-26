Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 241,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

