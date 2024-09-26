BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 1,095.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CRH by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CRH opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $93.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

