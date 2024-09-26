BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUM opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

View Our Latest Report on YUM

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.