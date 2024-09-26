BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.26 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in MetLife by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

