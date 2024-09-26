BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $231.71 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.69.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

